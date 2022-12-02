Photos: 54 SINGS FOR PLANNED PARENTHOOD at 54 Below

November 28th, Mikayla Petrilla presented a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood on the stage at 54 Below, featuring some of the beloved members of the entertainment industry of New York City. This concert series that Ms. Petrilla has been presenting at various clubs around the city from some "five or six months" has raised in the vicinity of three thousand dollars (according to Ms. Patrilla) for the organization that is so important as to draw words of praise and commitment from each actor to share their talents in the show. For the Monday night performance, the lineup included (in order of appearance) Ms. Patrilla herself, Allie Trimm, Rob Peterpaul, Sarah Steele, Everton Ricketts, Taylor Iman Jones, Saige Noelle Bryan, Jelani Remy, Mary Kate Moore, and T. Oliver Reid.

