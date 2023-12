Photos: 54 Below Celebrates Alice In Wonderland Musicals

Presented by 54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, and produced by Joshua Turchin and Kaden Potak, 54 Celebrates Alice in Wonderland Musicals featured tunes from long-forgotten adaptations, modern reimaginings, and Broadway-bound phenomena inspired by Alice in Wonderland! The show included songs from Disney's Alice in Wonderland, Alice By Heart, Wonderland, Wonder.land, and more, 54 Below went MAD with excitement on December 19 at 9:30pm!

The cast featured Noah Ong Bamola, Jaime Lyn Beatty (StarKid, Stranger Sings), R.J. Christian (Ratatouille, It's Morbin' Time), Erin Rose Doyle (Parade), Erica Faye, Ellis Gage (White Rose the Musical, James And The Giant Peach world premiere), Katherine Lynn-Rose ("Canada's Got Talent," TikTok Takes Broadway, The Perfect Fit), Clark Mantilla (Holly Rollers), Kaden Potak, Adam B. Shaprio (Fiddler on the Roof, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Mickey Skinner (The Lesbian Play), Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl), Oscar Williams (Fun Home), and Devin Zain (Archie's Weird Parody). The band included Joshua Turchin (music director/piano), Sam Sultan (guitar), Dave D'aranjo (bass), Victoria Princi (violin), and AJ Kostromina (drums).