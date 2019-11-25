Photo Flash: Tim Connell Returns To NYC At The Triad

After making his critically acclaimed Carnegie Hall debut earlier this year with the Mabel Mercer Foundation's All The Things You Are & invited to be among the vocal artists at the final night of the 30th Anniversary Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention at Jazz at Lincoln Center in October, Tim Connell returned to the NY cabaret stage in an intimate evening of song and musing on romance.

Joining him was Musical Director James Followell on piano, Stephen Benson on Bass & Guitar and Stephen Benson on Drums & Percussion. Direction by Steven Petrillo. Songs include: The Carpenters' I Know I Need To Be In Love, Paul Simon's American Tune, Jason Robert Brown's It All Fades Away, Matt Alber's End of the World and more.

"Making his Convention debut, Tim Connell offers a finely gauged "I Am What I Am" (Jerry Herman) with each verse incrementally building - no histrionics. The interpretation is more personal than its usual anthemic treatment. Vulnerability is affecting." -Alix Cohen, Woman Around Town

The Triad is located at 158 W 72nd St, New York, NY 10023

