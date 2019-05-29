Photo Flash: This Week's Beechman Spotlight Leanne Borghesi's MOOD SWINGS Encore!

After a raucous New York debut, Leanne Borghesi's MOOD SWINGS is back! Join this 2019 MAC Award Nominee for an encore performance, Wednesday Night, May 29th 7pm, at The Laurie Beechman Theater.

From sold out houses at The Triad & Feinstein's at the Nikko get seduced into "Borghesi's Hideaway" for a one of a kind 75-minute spree of sultry jazz, bawdy comedy, and over-the-top bling!

Borghesi's robust vocals and comedic chops are accompanied by a sizzlin' 4 piece jazz combo under the musical direction of Brandon Adams & directed by Nick Minas.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield www.hbphotoanddesign.net





