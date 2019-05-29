Photo Flash: This Week's Beechman Spotlight Leanne Borghesi's MOOD SWINGS Encore!

May. 29, 2019  

After a raucous New York debut, Leanne Borghesi's MOOD SWINGS is back! Join this 2019 MAC Award Nominee for an encore performance, Wednesday Night, May 29th 7pm, at The Laurie Beechman Theater.

From sold out houses at The Triad & Feinstein's at the Nikko get seduced into "Borghesi's Hideaway" for a one of a kind 75-minute spree of sultry jazz, bawdy comedy, and over-the-top bling!

Borghesi's robust vocals and comedic chops are accompanied by a sizzlin' 4 piece jazz combo under the musical direction of Brandon Adams & directed by Nick Minas.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield www.hbphotoanddesign.net

high res photos

Photo Flash: This Week's Beechman Spotlight Leanne Borghesi's MOOD SWINGS Encore!

Photo Flash: This Week's Beechman Spotlight Leanne Borghesi's MOOD SWINGS Encore!

Photo Flash: This Week's Beechman Spotlight Leanne Borghesi's MOOD SWINGS Encore!

Photo Flash: This Week's Beechman Spotlight Leanne Borghesi's MOOD SWINGS Encore!

 



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Feinstein's/54 Below To Celebrate Marvin Hamlisch
  • Photo Flash: This Week's Beechman Spotlight Leanne Borghesi's MOOD SWINGS Encore!
  • Photo Flash: Mary Wilson of The Supremes Takes The Stage At Cafe Carlyle
  • New Musical HIDE AND SEEK Concert Announced At Feinstein's/54 Below
  • Photo Flash: Birdland Theater Hosts John Davidson
  • The Green Room 42 Presents The Return Of Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup