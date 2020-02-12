Photo Flash: THE SENSIBLE CABARET Welcomes The Luminous Cayman Ilika

Last night, The Duplex Cabaret Theatre welcomed with open arms Cayman Ilika, and special guests Olivia Hernandez, Charlie Johnson, and Ethan Andersen on keys. The set featured the leading lady's bicoastal journey as she reclaims New York in full-throated measure.

Audiences will remember her 5th Grade Science Fair Project, a puberty parody rendition of 'Part of Your World,' featuring parts of the female reproduction system; her stirring version of 'Losing My Mind,' and the deftly delivered rampage, 'I Hate Men.' Olivia Hernandez joined her on stage for a duet from 'Austen's Pride,' in which the two starred opposite after Ilika stepped in for the role of Jane Austen at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle last year. Charlie Johnson, decked to the nines in black lace commiserated over the complete lack of human decency in 2020 with a brilliantly rewritten version of that snappy 'Chicago' tune.

Charlie Johnson will be back on March 5th at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre as the featured artist for March's Sensible Cabaret, with Ethan Andersen on keys.

A Sensible Theatre Co. presents The Sensible Cabaret in Seattle & NYC once a month, every month, providing a platform for Queer & Allied artists to share their journey on stage.

Photo Credit: Ryan Russell





