Photos: Stewart Green Documents July 20th THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

When July first rolled around, the famed jazz club Birdland reopened their doors and Susie Mosher was ready to go. Her first night back in business featured stars like Natalie Douglas and Alice Ripley, and a week later Ms. Mosher made sure to line up talents like Hyuna Park and The Drinkwater Brothers. It is clear that Susie Mosher's forced hiatus did not dim her light, as it continues to shine, brighter than ever, onto the gifted artists of the cabaret and club industry, in a regularly scheduled Variety Show that audiences just can't get enough of.

A fan of Susie Mosher (no relation) and of The Lineup, I was saddened to miss her second and third shows, but there are many clubs and many shows who need the attention of the Broadway World Cabaret team, so I just had to let go of my regret... But there is no reason the Broadway World Cabaret readers should miss out on all the fun, so I have invited Susie Mosher and her photographers, Stewart Green and Gene Reed, to share weekly photo essays of the comings and goings at Birdland and The Lineup. Starting today, Misters Reed and Green will be sending me their favorite photos from the most recent installment of The Lineup. Last week's episode was spectacularly documented by Mr. Green, as can be seen under the Press Photo for the show, listing the guest.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE

Brad Simmons & Susie Mosher

Susie with Andrew Swackhamer

Darnell White with Susie

Susie and Harrison Greenbaum

Ehud Asherie and Susie

Susie welcomes Gabrielle Stravelli

A hug from Nicholas Rodriguez

Kenn Boisinger amuses Susie

The winner of the weekly mousepad giveaway!

Susie laughing at Sean Harkness



The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint De Gannon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER:

Previously on THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER