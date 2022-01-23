January 18th saw the return of Susie Mosher to Birdland Theater and to the weekly series that she created, THE LINEUP. During the holiday season Ms. Mosher was out of town performing with Sandi Patty and, during her absence, the incomparable Klea Blackhurst did a stellar job of stepping up to the mic and hosting the popular variety show. With the holiday seasons behind them and the new year underway, Susie has returned to her hosting duties and her fans, with much gratitude that all feel for Ms. Blackhurst for her time and talent.

For her first night back, Susie welcomed to the stage of the Birdland Theater Robbie Rozelle, Pascal Pastrana, Donna Vivino, Gianmarco Soresi, Connor Antico, Ari Axelrod, and Benny Benack III.

Photographer and Mosher archivist Stewart Green was in the room to document the evening and Broadway World Cabaret readers can enjoy his work below.

Gianmarco Soresi

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

