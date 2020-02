Award-winning singer/songwriter, Meg Flather and Musical Director, Tracy Stark, make their Beach Cafe debut by revisiting past shows with a few new surprises mixed in. From Paul Simon to Rodgers & Hammerstein, this "Cockeyed Optimist" shares her stories of love, loss, and lipstick through song. Directed by Lennie Watts.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You