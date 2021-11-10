Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Maria Corsaro & The Gregory Toroian Trio Play YOU TAUGHT MY HEART TO SING at Pangea by Helane Blumfield

The Sue Matsuki-directed club act gets the Blumfield camera treatment

Nov. 10, 2021  

With two shows under their belt, the company of YOU TAUGHT MY HEART TO SING hit the Pangea stage for a third performance last week and Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist was there to capture Maria Corsaro and co. in the act. Literally! With a Ricky Pope review HERE and one performance left in December, the jazz show is going strong. Helmed by today's Godmother of Cabaret, Sue Matsuki, Ms. Corsaro and Mr. Toroian are packing them in with fans, friends, and family at the downtown nightclub.

See Blumfield's photo essay below, get tickets to the December 9th show HERE, and find other great shows on the Pangea website HERE.

Helane Blumfield has a website HERE.

