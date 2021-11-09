On November second, Tony Award nominated actress and symphony concert star Megan Hilty made her Feinstein's/54 Below debut as the third singer to appear in the supper club's prestigious DIAMOND SERIES, a unique nightclub experience featuring fine dining, drinks, and an intimate performance by a lauded entertainer. Broadway World Cabaret's Karis Rogerson attended the opening night with photojournalist Helane Blumfield, whose work appeared in Rogerson's review HERE.

Today Broadway World Cabaret is happy to present Blumfield's photo essay on the special occasion.

