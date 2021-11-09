Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield

pixeltracker

Broadway World Cabaret's photojournalist offers readers a look at a special night with a special star.

Nov. 9, 2021  

Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield On November second, Tony Award nominated actress and symphony concert star Megan Hilty made her Feinstein's/54 Below debut as the third singer to appear in the supper club's prestigious DIAMOND SERIES, a unique nightclub experience featuring fine dining, drinks, and an intimate performance by a lauded entertainer. Broadway World Cabaret's Karis Rogerson attended the opening night with photojournalist Helane Blumfield, whose work appeared in Rogerson's review HERE.

Today Broadway World Cabaret is happy to present Blumfield's photo essay on the special occasion.

Find great shows at 54 Below HERE

Helane Blumfield has a website HERE.

Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield

Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield

Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield

Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield

Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield

Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield

Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield

Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield

Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield

Photo Flash: MEGAN HILTY: DIAMOND SERIES at Feinstein's/54 Below Captured by Helane Blumfield


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino

From This Author Stephen Mosher