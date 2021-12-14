It's an annual happening at Feinstein's/54 Below, when December rolls around and LuAnn de Lesseps comes riding into the basement on what one can only imagine is a diamond encrusted sleigh pulled by eight tiny fashionably attired reindeer, to bring holiday cheer to the fans of the Real Housewives of New York. Those fans possess such devotion to Countess Luann that, just like the holiday season of 2019, the run of shows of A VERY COUNTESS CHRISTMAS were sold out for weeks before opening night. One of the most popular shows of each year, this holiday spectacular is a jewel in the crown of the 54 Below programming department.

No sold out show (COMPLETELY sold out) needs press or a review, but we at Broadway World Cabaret wanted to share Countess Luann's glamorous holiday spirit with all the RHONY fans living outside of Manhattan or those Manhattan-ites who remain unsure of whether or not a crowded nightclub room is right for them, so F/54B Director of Marketing, Nella Vera, worked closely with our team to find a night when there was room to fit a member of the BWW Cabaret team into the basement for a photo essay.

And who better to do that essay than devoted RHONY fan, photojournalist Helane Blumfield?

