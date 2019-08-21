Photo Flash: Latrice Royale Returns To The Laurie Beechman Theatre

RuPaul's Drag Race break-out star LATRICE ROYALE will returned tonight with an updated version of her acclaimed one woman show HERE'S TO LIFE at The Laurie Beechman Theater. In this celebratory journey of song and story-telling, Latrice shares tales of growing up gay in Compton, the events leading up to her "unfortunate incarceration," and her infectious, ever-positive perspective that got her through it all.

LATRICE ROYALE: HERE'S TO LIFE stars Latrice Royale with Christopher Hamblin on the piano.

Born Timothy Wilcots in Compton, California, LATRICE ROYALE is Large and in Charge, Chunky Yet Funky, Bold and Beautiful! After 20 years in the business of Female Impersonation, primarily in South Florida, Latrice's unique talent came to the attention of the world on Season Four of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2012. The sharing of her background in prison, difficult upbringing, and her "Get up, look sickening, and make them eat it" attitude won her the title of Miss Congeniality on that season as well as the hearts of fans all over the world. That same year she was invited back to participate as a contestant in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and as a Professor in RuPaul's Drag U. Since that time, she has made appearances all over the world, including a special television appearance with Jennifer Hudson on CBS's Fashion Rocks and the inauguration of the new MAC store in Sao Paolo, Brazil with the legendary Preta Gil. Her story is further explored in the documentary Gays in Prison by director Christopher Hines, which just aired on LOGO TV. www.LatriceRoyale.om

LATRICE ROYALE: HERE'S TO LIFE runs August 21-23 at 7pm. The Laurie Beechman Theater (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street -- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2,3 trains at 42nd Street). Tickets are $25 with a $20 food/drink minimum. A $45 VIP ticket that includes reserved seating and a meet-and-greet are also available. To purchase tickets, call 212-352-3101 or visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.



