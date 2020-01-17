Photo Flash: Inside Marty Thomas' SECOND CHANCE PROM at Green Room 42

With a full party band, an old school DJ and a school dance photographer - Marty Thomas threw a "second chance prom" and invited all who are moved by the gesture to dress in their finest for an evening of music, dancing and reminiscing.

Marty was joined by an impressive lineup of guests including Mykal Kilgore (MOTOWN, POSTMODERN JUKEBOX), Rachel Potter (THE X FACTOR, EVITA, WICKED), Jamey Ray (VOCTAVE) and more.

On Sunday, January 5th, NYC nightlife and cabaret staple, Marty Thomas in celebrated the long-awaited release of his sophomore album 'Slow Dancing With a Boy'. This album was born of the epiphany that the artists coming of age years were not his own. He traded them to his church, his family and the deeply troubling belief that he wasn't worthy of honest love. Convinced if he told enough lies and believed them that he could fit in and have a happy life by pleasing everyone around him but himself.

Obviously, the truth is always king and will always find the light eventually. 'Slow Dancing With A Boy', is a collection of music from Thomas' middle school, high school and college years rearranged, reclaimed and placed firmly in the light. It's a second chance to live truthfully and make music honestly. Slow Dancing With A Boy was officially released on Broadway Records December 6 and is available on all digital and streaming platforms. The album reached #19 on the iTunes pop charts and has received rave critical reviews.





