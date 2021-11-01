It was a dark and stormy night in New Hope, Pennsylvania on Friday, October 29, 2021 when singer Billy Gilman took the stage opening night of the RRAZZ ROOM PRESENTS, located in the Inn at Centerbridge on the Delaware River.

Wind, rain and rising rivers could not deter the packed-house crowd at the intimate new cabaret space. The patrons were treated to singer Billy Gilman and his music director Drew Wutke opening with "Starting Here, Starting Now."

Gilman charmed the audience with tales of his path as a young country artist, how appearing in a tribute concert to Michael Jackson saved his life, his time as a contestant on NBC's "The Voice" and beyond.

His set was a mix of songs he's recorded, songs he's loved and songs he was advised as a teen not that he was not ready to release on record (a gorgeous rendition of Jacques Brel's "If You Go Away"). The audience revelled in his charm and his talent throughout.

THE RRAZZ ROOM PRESENTS has several upcoming shows at this wonderful new venue. For more information, visit The RRAZZ ROOM PRESENTS website.

(Photos by Daniel T Gramkee)