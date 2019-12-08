Photo Coverage: Maureen McGovern Plays The RRAZZ ROOM

The RRAZZ ROOM audience got a Christmas gift last night, a voice and musician sent from heaven. Maureen McGovern, with her glorious tone, phrasing and dynamics filled the RRazz Room with a performance that was musical perfection. Actually, the same accolades go to her pianist for the evening, the legendary Mike Renzi. His pianistic tone, phrasing, dynamics, and harmonics are equalled by few. Maureen McGovern's voice "gets you" on all levels, she has a compelling Alto, a haunting Mid Range, and a Soprano that possesses the virtuosity to handle her excellent improvisational ability. This was the 45th Anniversary of Maureen's theme song " The Morning After" which won the Oscar for Best Song of the year 1973 and yes, Jill & Rich Switzer of Legends Radio and everyone else present are talking about Maureen McGovern " The Morning After"

Elegantly sophisticated one moment, powerfully gutsy the next and always translucently pitch perfect, MAUREEN MCGOVERN is a superstar with a lifetime of music that spans Broadway, Grammy nominations and an Oscar-winning international #1 gold record. Her concerts offer fresh insight into trademark tunes showcasing her skillful play on rhythm, meter and beautifully extended phrasing. A storyteller at heart, she offers introspections and humor about love, life, and her own experiences through a very long and winding career.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Maureen McGovern



Maureen McGovern



Mike Renzi & Maureen McGovern



Mike Renzi & Maureen McGovern



Maureen McGovern



Maureen McGovern



Maureen McGovern



Mike Renzi & Maureen McGovern



The RRAZZ ROOM



Jill Switzer & Rich Switzer



Roy Paull, Robert Kotonly, Maureen McGovern, Dick Robinson



Dick Robinson, in the house



Dick Robinson, Mike Renzi, Eda Sorokoff



Eda Sorokoff, Maureen McGovern, Dick Robinson, Carole Koepel, Joel Koepel



