Photo Coverage: Julie Budd Plays the Birdland Theater

"Ladies & Gentlemen, Julie Budd".......That intro has been said by Frank Sinatra, Ed Sullivan, Johnny Carson, Carol Burnet, Danny Thomas, Marvin Hamlisch, Joan Rivers and Liberace among others. Last night it was Jim Caruso who introduced Julie to a room full of her fans in the Birdland Theater. As Jim pointed out to an excited audience, Julie was one of the first artists he thought of for Birdland's new space.

Julie didn't disappoint, she's an exciting singer who brings back the glamour of the Golden Age of Television, Night Clubs, and Las Vegas. You hear the stories from someone whose lived them, and has appeared with most major show biz icons on most of the legendary venues in the country.

Julie Budd began her professional career at the tender age of twelve, after winning a talent show while vacationing with her family. In the audience, was renowned Producer/Orchestrator, Herb Bernstein, who recorded some of the greatest artists ever known to music, including singer/songwriter Laura Nyro. While producing Nyros' first hit album, Bernstein was also recording the eminent TV Talk-Show Host Merv Griffin. Herb immediately took Julie under his wing and introduced her to Merv at a recording session, in New York City. And there the legend of Julie Budd started. When Merv introduced Julie he made a last minute change and renamed her.....(and BTW introduced her a 100 more times on his TV shows.)

Julie Budd has been honored and inducted into the "Brooklyn Jewish Hall of Fame" and just as important she has been inducted into the musical hall of fame and hearts of audiences of our generation.

Julie is appearing at Birdland Fri May 3 and Sat May 4

The Friars Club will host An Evening With Julie Budd on Tuesday May 14.

Article & Photos: Stephen Sorokoff



