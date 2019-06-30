Photo Coverage: Christine Andreas Brings A New Theme Show To The Beach Cafe

Christine Andreas opened her show at the Beach Cafe last night by telling the intimate group of Cabaret lovers that contrary to current trends, her show had no theme. It would simply contain songs she liked to sing. By the end of her performance it was obvious the show did have a theme.....Great Songs Sung by a Great Singer/Actor. I've often said that the best musical experience is when the singer happens to be the pianist. The fingers join the vocal chords and create the most well planned arrangements. I may be wrong. Having your spouse as your pianist and music director also creates a rare and inspired musical experience. Martin Silvestri creates exceptional accompaniments. He is a true artist at the keyboard and happens also to be an Accordion virtuoso, which is extremely effective when Christine sings her unforgettable Piaf medley.

A "LImited Addition Vinyl LP by Christine titled PIAF: No Regrets has just been released...The remarkable vibrato tinged voice of Christine Andreas comes in a very "LImited Addition" and a performance by her and husband Marty is always a very romantic special evening.

Ms. Andreas first captured New York City theatre-goer's hearts in the 20th anniversary production of MY FAIR LADY as Eliza Doolittle (Theatre World Award); followed by the revival of OKLAHOMA!, as Laurey, working with Billy Hammerstein & Agnes deMillle (Tony Nomination); and ON YOUR TOES, as Frankie Frayne, directed by the legendary director George Abbott, (Tony Nomination). She last appeared on Broadway as Jacqueline in the Tony/Olivier Award winning production of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES with Kelsey Grammer and Douglas Hodge, after starring as Margaret Johnson in the much acclaimed National tour of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA.

She created the role of Marguerite St. Just on Broadway in the original production of THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL opposite Douglas Sills and Terrence Mann. Other Broadway credits include WORDS AND MUSIC with Sammy Cahn, Nancy in ANGEL STREET with Dina Merrill, Rebecca in RAGS, the short-lived Alice in the short-lived LEGS DIAMOND with the late, great and wonderful Peter Allen, and the Broadway bound and derailed Erte production of STARDUST. She received rapturous notices and a Barrymore Award for her portrayal of Vera Simpson in the Prince Music Theater's production of Rogers and Hart's PAL JOEY. She played Judy Garland in the world premiere of HEARTBREAKER, a new play with music, by John Meyer chronicling his two-month affair with her five months before she died.

Television credits include: Law & Order: SVU, The Cosby Show, PBS' Musical Comedy Tonight, Taylor Benson in Another World, and as Ava Gardner in Fox's mini-series, Mia, Child of Hollywood.

Article & Photos by: Stephen Sorokoff



