Photo Coverage: Capathia Jenkins Performs at The New York Pops Holiday Show
On Friday, December 20 at 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 21 at 8:00 p.m., jazz star Tony DeSare and Broadway star Capathia Jenkins join The New York Pops' annual holiday celebration, ringing in the most wonderful time of the year.
The concert featured songs such as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Ella Fitzgerald's classic take on "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," Frank Sinatra's beloved arrangement of "O Come, All Ye Faithful," a rock shuffle duet of "Let it Snow," "Jingle Bell Rock," "Winter Wonderland," the New York City premiere of "Eight Days of Life" in celebration of Hanukkah, and more.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Steven Reineke, The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA
Capathia Jenkins, Steven Reineke and Essential Voices USA
Tony DeSare, Steven Reineke and Capathia Jenkins
Judith Clurman conducting The New York Pops and Essential Voices USA
Capathia Jenkins and Steven Reineke
Tony DeSare and Capathia Jenkins
Capathia Jenkins, Steven Reineke and Essential Voices USA
Pecan Pie, Santa Claus and Steven Reineke
Tony DeSare, Capathia Jenkins, Steven Reineke, Pecan Pie and Santa Claus
Pecan Pie and Santa Claus
Judith Clurman and members of Essential Voices USA that includes-Maria Becvar, Tim Koch, Conner Cheek, Christopher Savino ,Norman Schwab, Katherine Owens,Robert Barksdale, Sarah Thorn, Taylor Martin, Leslie Hart, Katie Cochrane, Alonzo Johnson, Amanda Ackman,Joseph Zook, Matt Leonard, Rebecca Posteraro, Derek Hake, Allison Stanley, William Maxwell Kuenzer, Nicholas Harbison
Judith Clurman, Bob McGrath and Steven Reineke
Bob McGrath and Steven Reineke
Alice Wolterman, Joe Torre, Capathia Jenkins, John Such and Steven Reineke
Capathia Jenkins, Santa Claus, Pecan Pie and Steven Reineke
June Freemanzon and Capathia Jenkins
Eric Gabbard and Steven Reineke
Tony DeSare, Steven Reineke and Capathia Jenkins
Pecan Pie, Tony DeSare, Steven Reineke, Capathia Jenkins and Santa Claus
Pecan Pie, Tony DeSare. Montego Glover, Steven Reineke, Capathia Jenkins and Santa Claus
Pecan Pie, Tony DeSare, Judith Clurman, Steven Reineke, Santa Claus and Capathia Jenkins
Tony DeSare, Capathia Jenkins, Steven Reineke, Judith Clurman, Pecan Pie and Santa Claus with members of Essential Voices USA that include - Maria Becvar, Tim Koch, Conner Cheek, Christopher Savino ,Norman Schwab, Katherine Owens,Robert Barksdale, Sarah Thorn, Taylor Martin, Leslie Hart, Katie Cochrane, Alonzo Johnson, Amanda Ackman,Joseph Zook, Matt Leonard, Rebecca Posteraro, Derek Hake, Allison Stanley, William Maxwell Kuenzer, Nicholas Harbison
David Chase, Judith Clurman and Steven Reineke
David Chase, Judith Clurman, Steve Reineke and Jamie deRoy
Tony DeSare, Capathia Jenkins and her family that includes-Bennie White, Ira White, Nylah Capathia White and Amiri White
Capathia Jenkins and two of her grade school teachers-Barbara Ames and Karen Folger