Photo Coverage: Amanda Green Celebrates Comden & Green at 92Y with Harvey Granat

Amanda Green, Jeff Harnar vocalist, and Andy Propst author of "They Made Us Happy" Betty Comden & Adolph Green's Musicals, joined host Harvey Granat at his series at the 92Y this afternoon.

It was an interesting look into the lives of the musical comedy writing duo. Amanda Green, actress, singer, songwriter and daughter of Phyllis Newman and Adolph Green, Propst, and Granat talked about the team that were responsible for the the lyrics and scripts for so many Broadway shows and Hollywood films.

Jeff Harnar and Harvey Granat also brought the history to life with some singing of Comden & Green well known tunes and the afternoon crowd at the 92Y left the interesting afternoon remarking 'They Made Us Happy".

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



Harvey Granat & Amanda Green



Jeff Harnar



Harvey Granat



92Y



