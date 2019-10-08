Photo Coverage: AT THIS PERFORMANCE... Returns to The Green Room 42

Stephen DeAngelis continued his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of AT THIS PERFORMANCE...™ on Monday, October 7th at The Green Room 42, Green Fig, Fourth Floor, Yotel NYC, 570 Tenth Avenue (at 42nd Street), New York, NY 10036 at 7 PM.

Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. This evening marked the 16th Anniversary of the ongoing series.

Performers at the 141st edition of the series included Emilie Battle (Broadway Bounty Hunter), Cameron Bond (Be More Chill), Jimmy Brewer (Scotland, PA); Lulu Lloyd (School of Rock), Jonathan Shew (Bandstand), Jake David Smith (Frozen) and Jamari Johnson Williams (Ain't Too Proud-The Life and Times of the Temptations). Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

At This Performance... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1048 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 4955 roles in 546 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



