Paul Hope Cabaret Presents THAT OLD BLACK MAGIC- THE 40S SONGS OF HAROLD ARLEN

Paul Hope is bringing the Great American Songbook back to the HOUSTON ARTS SCENE with THAT OLD BLACK MAGIC- THE 40S SONGS OF Harold Arlen at OVATIONS NIGHT CLUB, located at 2536 Times Blvd Houston, TX 77005, on MONDAYS FEBRUARY 17 THROUGH MARCH 2, 2020. Performances will be Mondays at 7:30CST (1930).

Paul Hope is famed for bringing the Great American Songbook to Houston, previously by BAYOU CITY CONCERT MUSICALS. He is back in new capacity to continue the popular cabaret series in Rice Village at the intimate Ovations Night Club.

"The Songwriter's Songwriter"- this is what his colleagues said of Harold Arlen. No American Songwriter has written the sheet number of immortal songs and not become a household name, even after composing the songs for THE WIZARD OF OZ.

That Old Black Magic is just one of Arlen's hit parades from this period. One for My Baby, When the Sun Comes Out, Happiness is just a Thing Called Joe, This Time the Dream's On Me...this is only a partial list! Beloved by singers from Sinatra to Streisand, Bennett to Garland to Fitzgerald, Arlen's music, be it for Hollywood or Broadway, has become a huge presence in our American musical life.

The CAST will include returning regulars Seth Cunningham, Grace Givens, and Brian Chambers, Tamara Siler, and Whitney Zangarine. We also have an exciting newcomers joining us, Brad Goertz AND AMANDA PASSANANTE. They are all marvelous performers, and we are once again thrilled to present some of Houston's finest musical theatre talent. MUSIC DIRECTION is once again under the very talented EDUARDO GUZMAN. We are thrilled to return to Ovations Night Club, Houston's premiere cabaret space

Tickets available at https://paulhopecabaret.ticketleap.com/that-old-black-magic





