Patti Bottino-Bravo Brings ACT 3 to The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Act 3 takes place on Saturday, September 9, at 7:00 pm.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

An encore performance of a new show about one woman's unexpected reaction to facing retirement and finally doing what she always said she wanted to do. Featuring songs spanning the 1950s through the 1990s from musical theater, pop, rock, and jazz genres, with new twists on familiar tunes and some hidden gems.

Act 3 takes place on Saturday, September 9, at 7:00 pm.

 

Patti Bottino-Bravo: Vocals 

Gregory Toroian: Musical Director/Arranger/Piano

Skip Ward: Bass

David Silliman: Drums

Lina Koutrakos: Director

 

Laurie Beechman Theatre

at the West Bank Cafe

407 West 42nd Street, NYC, 10036

Reservations: Click Here

Tickets: $25/plus $25 food or drink minimum

 

Following her sold-out opening night performance on June 24, Patti Bottino-Bravo returns to celebrate endings, beginnings, and everything in between with the Gregory Toroian Trio. When a half-century of working a day job ends, and the expectations don't quite meet the reality, the only thing to do about it is... SING!

 

Directed by Lina Koutrakos, Bottino-Bravo and her accomplished musicians, musical director/arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums, deliver an afternoon of reflection and renewal, looking back and moving forward with thoughtful observations and a “ya just gotta laugh” outlook on life. 


Patti Bottino-Bravo recently retired from her day job as a speech-language pathologist for the New York City Department of Education. She was introduced to the cabaret community in the 1980's and nominated for a MAC Award for Best Newcomer-Duo with her then singing partner, Sal Bovoso, for It Takes Two. She left performing when pursuing her master's degree in Speech-Language Pathology became all-consuming. A mere twenty-seven years later, due to a chance meeting with the marvelous Marilyn Maye, Bottino-Bravo enrolled in a Master Class where she met Maestro Barry Levitt. In 2016, with Levitt as musical director, she launched her return debut Dream, Come True! Bottino-Bravo has performed in NYC at Panache, Panache Encore, Jan Wallman's, Don't Tell Mama, The Metropolitan Room, and now, the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Outside of NYC, she has performed at Davenport's in Chicago, IL, and the Montparnasse in Mykonos, Greece.




