Paige Turner to Return to The Green Room 42 With SLAY RIDE!

This holly jolly evening of mayhem and foolishness will definitely put you in the holiday spirit.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Paige Turner to Return to The Green Room 42 With SLAY RIDE!

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of NYC drag darling Paige Turner in her all-new holiday special “Slay Ride!” for two shows on Friday, December 8 and Thursday, December 21, both at 7:00 PM. Back by popular demand, this is her 11th season performing her Christmas show, which is newly-written every year. This oversized Barbie wants a lot this Christmas and is here to slay! ‘Tis the season to be greedy, be a misfit and get your stocking stuffed, while celebrating the true meaning of Christmas. This holly jolly evening of mayhem and foolishness will definitely put you in the holiday spirit. The show includes songs performed live from some of your favorite Christmas albums including: Bing Crosby, Barbra Streisand, and Mariah Carey. It also features original music by Billy Recce, as well over-the-top parodies of “Feliz Navidad,” “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas,” and many more, with videos and lots of presents just waiting to be unwrapped. Lamar will be the show’s very special guest.

 

Paige Turner, one of NYC’s most recognizable names in drag, is the “Showbiz Spitfire” known as the love child of Barbie and Pee-wee Herman. This two-time Glam Award winner tours internationally in her all-live sung one-woman shows. She is a headliner for Atlantis Cruises and Aquafest and has a summer residency in Provincetown at the acclaimed Post Office Café & Cabaret. Paige coined the phrase Slurp!, which was NYC’s longest-running drag show for 9.5 years. She was an original cast member of the reality show “Shade: Queens of NYC” on the Fusion Network, and has been featured numerous times on Bravo-TV’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” even portraying Mary Poppins for Dame Julie Andrews. Most recently she guest starred on “Law & Order” in a Drag Story Hour-related episode.

 

Paige Turner will perform “Slay Ride!” on Friday, December 8 and Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $25-$30. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit wwwTheGreenRoom42.com. 

 

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

 

