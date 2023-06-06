PRETTY, WITTY, AND GAY Cabaret To Debut For Pride At Chelsea Table + Stage

Featuring Broadway Stars from & Juliet, Life of Pi, The Book of Mormon, and more.

Jun. 06, 2023

Today, Skylar Studios, a queer and women-led production company specializing in unique and thought-provoking entertainment events, announced that they are joining the Pride Celebration in New York by launching their first event in the city.

"Pretty, Witty, and Gay Cabaret" is stacked with industry trailblazers from Broadway's biggest shows, such as & Juliet, Life of Pi, and Book of Mormon. This event provides a refreshing and exuberant new queer twist on your favorite Broadway musicals, bringing the audience a stimulating experience by playfully challenging the heteronormativity of the American musical.

Cassidy Hamilton, founder of Skylar Studios:

"This year's Pride means more than ever, and with life-threatening laws being enforced all around the country that are stripping our LGBTQIA+ community of their rights, what we do with our voice counts. In this spirited approach, we call on the audience to subvert the narratives of their favorite musicals with more inclusivity and equity for all gender expressions. We believe that stories are the most powerful tool for change, and with these traditional stories rewritten, we can walk away with stimulated empathy; seeing all types of people as equally complex and relatable in the human experience."

This event will fundraise for the Sylvia Rivera law project: a collective that works to increase the political voice and visibility of low-income people and people of color who are transgender, intersex, or gender non-conforming, providing access to basic means of survival and safety from violence.

To gain momentum on this thrilling debut, Skylar Studios has:

  1. brought stars on board from Broadway's biggest hits of today, Tony-nominated & Juliet, Life of Pi, and Book of Mormon
  2. Chosen New York City's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music, Chelsea Table & Stage, located in Hilton Fashion District Hotel
  3. Acquired sponsorships and partnerships with queer/BIPOC brands

Skylar Studios is a queer and women-led production company based in New York. Founded early 2023, Skylar Studios is equipped with production experience within the Broadway industry. The team has a passion for people to feel seen and heard through inclusive and conscientious projects, with a special heart for queer youth.




