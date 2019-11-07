PIANO BAR LIVE! Will Have an Open Ended Run at Brandy's Piano Bar

ScoBar Entertainment presents PIANO BAR LIVE! for an open-ended run at Brandy's Piano Bar on the Upper East Side. Joining Piano Bar Maestro, Michael McAssey at the keys, will be a veritable Who's Who of Cabaret and Broadway! PIANO BAR LIVE! is an interactive, live-streaming Piano Bar experience. THERE IS NO COVER CHARGE for PIANO BAR LIVE! but there is a two drink minimum.

Guests for November 11th include Marta Sanders & Leanne Borghesi, Daryl Sherman, Alison Nusbaum, La Donna Burns and Zasha Rabie.

Marta Sanders & Leanne Borghesi - Show Broads - Marta Sanders has continued to draw on her mastery of the American nightclub style with her bold and brassy personality as a vocalist and entertainer, in a career spanning several decades. Soon after arriving in Manhattan, her career led her to the New York cabaret circuit and she was eventually cast in the original Broadway production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Marta is a MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) and Bistro Award-winner for Outstanding Female Vocalist and also won the Bistro Award for Consummate Cabaret Artistry in 2018. Leanne Borghesi is a vibrant, bi-coastal entertainer, vocalist and theatre artist (SF/NY), specializing in performance with big bands, jazz ensembles and comedic "theatrical cabarets." She has been entertaining audiences coast to coast for over two decades, making her recent raucous New York debut of her one-woman comedic hit, Mood Swings(2019 MAC Award-nominee). Borghesi also made her New York Carnegie Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center debuts with the Mabel Mercer Foundation.

Daryl Sherman has been part of the New York City jazz/cabaret scene since the mid-'70s and she is one of the rare singer/pianists equally talented in both roles. Voted Hot House2015 "Best Jazz Vocalist" and a two-time MAC and Bistro Award-winner, Sherman is a unique stylist with distinctive sound, quick wit, chemistry with her audience and ability to make herself at home in any musical setting. She's earned international acclaim for a 14-year run at the Waldorf-Astoria, playing Cole Porter's vintage Steinway piano, but has also appeared in jazz venues around the world. As a singer, she's done stints with Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra and appeared with legendary bandleader Artie Shaw, when he came out of retirement in the 1980's. Daryl's many recordings are in regular rotation on Cable TV Music Choice, SiriusXM, Spotify, Pandora, WBGO, WNYC and more.

Alison Nusbaum has appeared in NYC in Annie Warbucks(Commissioner Doyle) and multiple readings of The Sparkly Clean Funeral Singers. Tour credits include Hairspray(Velma Von Tussle) and Pippin (Berthe). Some favorite regional credits include Mamma Mia(Rosie), 9 to 5 (Violet), White Christmas (Martha), Noises Oi?? (Dotty), Oliver (Widow Corney), Mary Poppins (Miss Andrew) and The Addams Family(Alice). Alison has been working in piano bars for just over twelve years including The Duplex, Brandy's and Don't Tell Mama, where she can be seen every Tuesday night. Alison has three MAC Awards, two for piano bar and one for her solo cabaret debut, Ladies! A Raucous Homage to Mel Brooks' Broads. Alison is also a regular participant in the monthly series, Ricky Ritzel's Broadway!

LaDonna Burns can be seen at Brandy's Piano Bar every Tuesday night, where she has controlled the floor for the past 10 years. She can be seen singing in various venues across the city, either solo or in the infamous duo The Black-ups, with James Jackson Jr. She won a 2018 New York Innovative Theater Award for her portrayal of Stella Deems in Folliesand is currently nominated for an AUDELCO Award for Best Actress in a Musical, for her portrayal of Caroline in Caroline, or Change.

Zasha Rabie is a first-year student at Pace University, studying for her BFA in Musical Theatre. Her favorite credits include Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, Éponine in LES MISERABLES, Jane Banks in Mary Poppins and Young Queen Elizabeth in The Audience. She is excited to be a part of PIANO BAR LIVE! and wants to thank Michael McAssey for providing her with her first New York City performance opportunity!

DATE: Every Monday @7pm

PLACE: Brandy's Piano Bar - 235 East 84th Street, NYC (212) 744-4949

TICKETS: NO COVER CHARGE - 2 drink minimum

INFORMATION: ScoBarEnt@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You