PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams With Host Scott Barbarino, Plus Bill Zeffiro, Kaye Allyn, and More

The event streams this Tuesday, September 29th at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino.

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, September 29th at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino. PBL! is proud to continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This weeks guests are Kaye Allyn, Christina Bianco, Brian Michael Henry, Adrienne Danrich O'Neill and Bill Zeffiro, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join us this TUESDAY, September 29 th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Called a "vocally lustrous earful" by the Philadelphia Inquirer, Kansas native Kathryn Allyn has run the gamut of her art, appearing in everything from the title role in Carmen (FloridaGrand Opera and Anchorage Opera), through Die Tote Stadt's Brigitte and Madama Butterfly's Suzuki (New York City Opera) all the way to Oklahoma's Ado Annie Carnes (Virginia Opera Association) and a turn as Alto Soloist with the Tokyo New City Symphony's performances of Mahler's Symphony No. 2.

Christina Bianco captured international acclaim with her celebrity impression YouTube videos, gaining over 25 million views. A two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, Bianco's stage credits include Forbidden Broadway in NYC and London's West End, and most recently, starring as Fanny Brice at the Theatre Marigny's celebrated production of Funny Girl in Paris.

Brian Michael Henry is excited to be returning to PBL!, this time from his living room! He was recently seen in Camelot at Sierra Repertory Theatre in Sonora CA. Other credits include Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet (The Hippodrome Theatre, Beef and Boards, Majestic Theater, Norwegian Cruise Line), Side Show (The Media Theatre in Media, PA), Ragtime (The Eagle Theatre, Bristol Riverside Theatre), Sunset Boulevard (Media Theatre), South Pacific (Westchester Broadway Theatre, The Ivoryton Playhouse) Show Boat (The Shubert Theatre Boston) and Sparky in Forever Plaid (The Majestic Theater), He is a graduate of both Penn State University and Manhattan School of Music.

As an award winning singer, writer, composer and educator, Adrienne Danrich's goal is to redefine what it means to be a creative performer. She has been recognized by winning a Midwest EMMY for her performance and narration of "This Little Light of Mine: The Stories of Marian Anderson and Leontyne Price." The show, which Adrienne created, also received a Midwest EMMY nomination.

Music director/pianist/singer/songwriter Bill Zeffiro is a seven-time MAC Award winner. Appearances include the Café Carlyle, Town Hall and the Oak Room. His musical The Road To Ruin(book, music and lyrics-directed by Pat Birch) played at the York Theater, and in 2021, his opera, Truman and Nancy, will be workshopped at The Seagle Music Colony. A CD of his original songs, Better Than Nothing, is available on all platforms. billzeffiro.com

