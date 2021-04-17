PIANO BAR LIVE! Streams This Tuesday With Guests Yvette Clark, Mark Hartman, Michael Kirk Lane, Ty Stephens, Lennie Watts, and Reverand Yolanda

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, April 20 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Yvette Clark, Mark Hartman, Michael Kirk Lane, Ty Stephens, Lennie Watts and Reverand Yolanda, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! continues the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join in on Tuesday, April 20th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Yvette Monique Clark has performed on stages regionally, nationally and internationally. She's been fortunate to perform iconic roles such as Nell (Ain't Misbehavin'), BJ (Smokey Joe's Cafe) and Mama Morton (Chicago). In the Fall of 2019 she performed her first NYC cabaret, Let's Give 'Em Something to Talk About, at the Duplex to two sold-out audiences. Clark has performed in the piano bar world via Kenney M. Green, who brought her to Marie's Crisis Cafe; a few years later she became a singing server and says, "the rest is history."

Mark Hartman is a New York-based pianist, coach, conductor, arranger and composer working in theater, cabaret and concerts around the world. He was the Associate Conductor of Sondheim On Sondheim and Avenue Q on Broadway, and has many Off-Broadway, regional and national tours to his credit. In cabaret, Hartman has appeared as a music director, pianist and arranger at Café Carlyle, Birdland, Feinstein's/54 Below, The Nikko, Eighty-Eight's and many others. Piano bar appearances include venues in New York City (all of them!) as well as many internationally. He is the recipient of two MAC Awards and the Backstage Bistro Award for Music Direction.

Michael Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, having most recently won the 2020 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award for Male Musical Comedy Performer. Along with three previous MAC nominations, Lane has been nominated for 10 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, winning in 2018 for Best Show. BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today."Cabaret Scenes magazine has deemed Lane's work "musical comedy heaven." Lane hosts many cabaret programs through The 92Y School of Music, including the "Cabaret Conversations" series that hosts key performers from the world of cabaret in discussion, as well as "Cabaret History and Great Performances"

Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, Ty Stephens is an award-winning ainger/songwriter, entertainer and recording artist. He has toured and recorded with the legendary Harry Belafonte and has enjoyed eight tours of Japan with Japanese superstar Toshi Kubota. He has appeared on Broadway in the original productions of Sophisticated Ladies (with Gregory Hines and Phyllis Hyman) and Marilyn, An American Fable (with Scott Bakula). With many years of theatre productions to his credit, Stephens was bestowed the Audelco award for "best actor in a musical" for On Kentucky Avenue in 2018. He has toured the world with his band, (the) SoulJaazz, released four studio albums of original music and spent six seasons at the Sporting Club in Monte Carlo as the Sporting Orchestra, opening for many major stars. He also has accomplished four tours of eastern Russia, and two tours of Busan and South Korea with the US State Department.

Lennie Watts is a 16-time MAC, five-time Backstage Bistro, and three-time Nightlife Award-winner. Recognized as a major vocalist, director, producer and booking manager, he has been active in the New York cabaret scene for 30 years. In addition to directing in small cabaret venues, he has directed events at Symphony Space, Town Hall, BB King's and Sony Hall. As an actor, he has toured nationally and internationally with productions of The Music Man (Marcellus) and The Wizard Of Oz (Lion). Other roles: Man in Chair (The Drowsy Chaperone) Pseudolus (A Funny Thing Happend on the Way to the Forum), Herod (Jesus Christ Superstar), Nicely Nicely Johnson (Guys and Dolls) and Jinx (Forever Plaid). Watts has performed at Town Hall in several concerts and has directed productions of Godspell, Dames at Sea, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Phantom of the Opera. Watts is the creator and Artistic Director of Singnasium, a nonprofit vocal school in New York City, as well as The Singers Retreat at Heron's Landing. He has appeared on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," and released his debut CD I Want...You Want, in 2000. He served as the President of MAC for 11 years and is currently on the advisory board. He was recently named one of "The 50 Most Influential People in New York Cabaret" by NiteLife Exchange. Singnasium.org

Reverand Yolanda is a trans femme gender queer singer/songwriter and interfaith minister originally from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, "The Hit Recording Capital of the World." She's influenced by the music of her hometown, and how it intersects with the spiritual spectrum. Yolanda has been making music professionally for over 35 years and has won several awards along the way (Blues Hall of Fame, GLBT Hall of Fame, 2-time MAC Award Winner). Creating art that reflects her journey in all of its challenges and enlightenment, has been what she believes is hers to do in this lifetime. Her latest work is a musical combination of Gospel, Country, Rock, and Mantra called YolandaNanda: www.YolandaNanda.net