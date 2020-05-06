PIANO BAR LIVE! Continues with Karen Mason, Leslie Anderson and More

Piano man Michael McAssey hosts Piano Bar Live! this Tuesday, May 12th at 7:15 pm, following New York City's 7 O'Clock Cheer. This week's guests will be Karen Mason, Leslie Anderson, Joe Regan, Mama Tits and Jon MJ Cooper.

PBL! is the 2020 MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) Award winner for Show of the Year "for excellence in getting the word out about Cabaret and Piano Bar" through live-streams from The Duplex Cabaret and Piano Bar and Brandy's Piano Bar in 2019.

Join us this TUESDAY www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive Take a break from your busy day and let's have some fun! ...because the Piano Bar is that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create as we connect with live music.

Most people know Karen Mason as an award-winning Broadway star, but in the world of cabaret and piano bars she's one of our own. Karen would perform her show in the cabaret room at The Duplex on Grove Street and could be found singing up a storm in the piano bar, doing a promo before her show and hanging out after, to the delight of everyone. In fact, Piano Bar Live's host, Michael McAssey and Karen have been friends since their early days in their native Chicago, both moving to New York City at the same time. She is a 13-time MAC Award-winner (Major Female Vocalist for six years in a row!) and was recently the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She also won the 2006 Nightlife Award for Major Female Vocalist and has three Bistro Awards.

She was recently seen as Madame Giry in the North American Premier of Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber's epic sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. Previously on Broadway, Karen garnered rave reviews starring as The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland and she originated the role of Tanya in Abba's Mamma Mia! for which she received a 2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress. Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Velma von Tussel in the final Broadway company of Hairspray, Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' Broadway, Rosalie in Carnival (Drama Desk nomination), plus featured roles in Broadway's Torch Song Trilogy and Play Me A Country Song. Mason won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in And The World Goes 'Round and starred Off-Broadway in her own show, Karen Mason Sings Broadway, Beatles & Brian.

Leslie Anderson performed for years in NYC piano bars and cabarets. Her work earned her MAC, Bistro and Nightlife awards. She acted in theatre productions from Off-Off-Broadway to Broadway and appeared in various concert halls and clubs along the east coast. Anderson has worked with many pianists and fellow singer slingers at almost every piano bar in town, including 88s, Rose's Turn, Duplex, Don't Tell Mama, Helen's and Brandys. Piano Bar Live's very own Scott Barbarino was her bartender partner at Rose's Turn with Joe Regan at the keys. Anderson also sings as an independent contractor in Tampa, FL at special events, senior facilities and other venues.

Joe Regan is a pianist/singer who plays in piano bars, cabaret rooms and resorts, as well as on international river cruises. He opened for Steve Ross at the 75th Anniversary of the Chrysler Building and has been a MAC Award nominee (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) for Piano Bar Instrumentalist in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2018. Regan is currently on staff at the Performing Arts School at The MAYO Performing Arts center and is a Teaching Artist with the Paper Mill Playhouse in Education and Outreach.

The sweetest potty mouth in town, The one and only Mama Tits is known for her activism, soulful vocals and naughty wit. A regular headliner of Puerto Vallarta and Provincetown, the diva has a voice and personality as big as her wigs!

Jon Cooper is an actor and choreographer living in NYC. Off-Broadway credits include Errol and Fidel(NYMF Best of Fest Award). Regionally, he was seen in productions at Trinity Rep, Ogunquit Playhouse, Goodspeed Opera House, Florida Rep and Virginia Rep, among others. Film includes Girl Most Likely(with Darren Criss), and as a choreographer he has created work for Lionsgate Films, Classic Stage Company and Columbia University.





