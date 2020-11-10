PIANO BAR LIVE! A NIGHT AT ROSE'S TURN, PART 2 Streams Tonight

The evening features Terri White, Lisa Asher, Stephen Wertz, David Colbert, Kathy Babe Robinson, Bobby Peaco, Traci Reynolds, and more.

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) A Night at Rose's Turn, Part 2, streams tonight Tuesday, November at 7:15 pm ET, with hosts Scott Barbarino and Leslie Anderson. PBL! will continue the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This week's guests are Piano Bar Legend and Broadway Star Terri White, Lisa Asher, Stephen Wertz, David Colbert, Kathy Babe Robinson, Bobby Peaco, Traci Reynolds, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join us this TUESDAY, November 10th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Leslie Anderson performed for years in NYC piano bars and cabarets. Her work earned her MAC, Bistro and Nightlife awards. She acted in theatre productions from Off-Off-Broadway to Broadway and appeared in various concert halls and clubs along the east coast. Anderson has worked with many pianists and fellow singers at almost every piano bar in town, including 88s, Rose's Turn, Duplex, Don't Tell Mama, Helen's and Brandys. Piano Bar Live's very own Scott Barbarino was her bartender partner at Rose's Turn, with Joe Regan at the keys. Anderson also sings as an independent contractor in Tampa, FL at special events, senior facilities and other venues.

Terri White is a name well known in cabarets and piano bars from New York City to Key West. White began her Broadway career in Barnum in 1980, followed by the revival of Ain't Misbehavin' in 1988, after being Nell Carter's understudy in the original 1978 production. After years of appearing Off-Broadway in such shows as Welcome to the Club, The Club (Obie Award), Nunsense I & II, Nuncrackers and Finian's Rainbow (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Nominations, 2010), she returned to the Broadway stage in Stepping Out at Radio City with Liza Minnelli, appeared as Mama Morton in the long-running Broadway revival of Chicago in 2010 and in the Tony Award-nominated production of Follies (Kennedy Center, Broadway, LA) in 2011. White can be seen on DVD in Nunsense I & II with Rue McClanahan, Liza Live at Radio City Music Hall, Boys on the Side and in "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." Her own CDs are The Lady's Got to Sing and Upon Request.

Lisa Asher is the recipient of a New York Nightlife Award, a MAC Award and a Back Stage Bistro Award for outstanding vocalist in recognition of her solo work in cabarets in New York. Her acclaimed debut CD, Let The Mystery Be, was nominated for a MAC Award for Recording of the Year. Her second CD, Lisa Asher Live at The Duplex, is a faithful recording of her successful show, which enjoyed a lengthy run at the famed Greenwich Village nightclub. Lisa has appeared as an actress and featured vocalist in numerous theatrical and concert venues around the country.

David Brian Colbert is MAC and Nightlife Award winning entertainer who worked at Rose's Turn the last two years before it closed its doors. DBC's musical, Eltinge received a first-look reading at the Woodstock Fringe and his play C.O.A.L. (confessions of a liar) was produced Off-Broadway in New York City at 59E59 Theatres in 2015, directed by Craig Baldwin

Kathy "Babe" Robinson starred as "Mrs. Cherrywinkle" for "PBS/Kids-TV," was a cast member of the "Saturday Night Dead" sketches on "Conan O'Brien" and is an accomplished actress in National, Off-Broadway and Regional theatres. NYC Bistro Award-winner Robinson continues her singing career with appearances in Philadelphia, NYC, New Hope, Key West, St. Thomas, Moscow, and for the last 13 seasons, at Montparnasse in Mykonos, Greece. Her repertoire includes renditions of everything from standards, jazz, Broadway, classic rock and contemporary. Area appearances have included The Sugar House Casino w/ Eddie Bruce and Tom Adams Trio, Resorts Star Ballroom in Atlantic City, Bob Egan's Supper Club with Bobby Peaco, Ocean Grove Arts Center with Mark Hartman and Julia Scotti and current dates at Croton Creek, NY and Paris Bistro Cafe in Philadelphia. Her current CDs, Piano Barred and Both Sides Now, are available at www.kathybaberobinson.com

Bobby Peaco, a respected member of the New York cabaret community for nearly 20 years, has garnered nine awards presented by the Manhattan Association of Clubs and Cabarets (MAC) for his work in the piano bars and six Bistro Awards presented by Backstage. In addition to being the choice for such esteemed cabaret artists as Julie Wilson and playing in the European tours of Chicago and Ain't Misbehavin', Peacoh is also a composer, writer and featured performer in two acclaimed cabaret pieces, Erik and the Snow Maidens and Indigo Rat. Presently, he is starring in the new Jerry Herman musical revue Showtune, which opened in September 2002 in New York City and is currently running at the Pasadena Playhouse, Pasadena, California.

Traci Reynolds has performed in many acclaimed New York cabaret shows, including the productions of Hard Candy, the songs of Carol Hall (Bistro Award for Outstanding Revue), That's My New York (Manhattan Association of Cabarets Award for Songwriting), and Ode to Attention Seekers (BISTRO Award for Special Production and MAC Award for Musical Comedy). In her own one woman show, Everything Must Go, she was nominated for a MAC Award for her performance. She was also nominated as a finalist for a NightLife Award for Best Piano Bar Entertainer in New York City.

