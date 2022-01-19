Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PIAF & DIETRICH: A CABARET LOVE AFFAIR Announced at Don't Tell Mama

Rumors of their romance will be explored through stories and their iconic popular songs. What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day?

Jan. 19, 2022  

Marlene Dietrich and Edith Piaf, both cabaret divas of their own accord, were close friends throughout the years of their careers. But were they more than that? Rumors of their romance will be explored through stories and their iconic popular songs. What better way to celebrate Valentine's Day?

"Piaf & Dietrich: A Cabaret Love Affair" will be performed February 14th at 7pm in The Brick Room at Don't Tell Mama by cabaret chanteuse Artemisia LeFay (2021 BWW Cabaret Nominee for "Ghosts of Weimar Past") and award-winning pianist Renée Guerrero.

Reservations can be made on the Don't Tell Mama website: https://www.donttellmamanyc.com/shows/6570-piaf-dietrich-a-cabaret-love-affair-2-14-22


