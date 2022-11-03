PHOTOS: These Spies Were A Happening That Happened And Should Happen Again… SPIES ARE FOREVER At 54 Below

Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick, your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in cabareT to bring you ALL the Tea!

So, my lovelies, there is this "thing" out there... A show, a spoof, a parody... whatever you want to call it, called SPIES ARE FOREVER. Performed in an original production on that other coast some sixish years ago, this brainchild of Brian Rosenthal, Joey Richter, and Corey Lubowich, with Music & Lyrics by Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers, went on to even more famenacclaim on the interwebs of the YouTubes. Almost the entire original company gathered here, on this coast, to perform the score in concert at our Beloved 54 Below for 4 shows on two nights ( October 25 & 26) Broadway World was there in the personage of yours truly with our little camera to capture the night and bring you one of our PHAB PHOTO PHLASHES. The crowd was THERE for this one, as the cast could not scratch their... ummm ears without eliciting howls and cheers from their fans. We hope that 54 will bring these kids back - maybe to perform the entire piece... hmmmmmm?

ENJOY THE PHOTOS MY DEARLINGS! Cuz the show was 5 Out Of 5 Rainbows for sure!

To See The Entire Show In Its Famous Space On The YouTubes go: HERE

SPIES ARE FOREVER (IN CONCERT) Featured:

Daniel Belnavis (Hamilton National Tour)

AJ Holmes (The Book of Mormon Broadway, West End, Sydney, Melbourne)

Pomme Koch (The Band's Visit Original Broadway Cast, 1st National Tour)

Lauren Lopez (A Very Potter Musical, Twilight: The Musical at New World Stages)

Curt Mega ("Glee," Glee Live)

Tessa Netting (Billy Elliot Original Broadway Cast)

Joey Richter (A Very Potter Musical, The Solve It Squad Off-Broadway)

Brian Rosenthal (A Very Potter Musical, The Solve It Squad Off-Broadway)

Mary Kate Wiles ("The Fairly Oddparents")

Music & Lyrics by Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers

Book by Brian Rosenthal, Joey Richter, and Corey Lubowich

Directed by Corey Lubowich

Orchestrations and music direction by Clark Baxtresser & Pierce Siebers

All Photos By Yours Truly, Bobby Patrick