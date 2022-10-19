PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET Comes To The Green Room 42

Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay and pianist Renée Guerrero will be joined by violinist Khullip Jeung and bassist Curren DeVico in a brand new show PHANTOMS OF THE CABARET at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, October 29th at 4pm. The group will conjure up rare cabaret gems dug up from the graveyards of early 20th century Europe to brand-new and historically inspired original cabaret pieces from chanteuse Artemisia LeFay's upcoming WASTED GIRL debut album. Phantoms of the Cabaret is sure to be an unusually delightful diversion from the trappings of the world of the living.

Music by Spoliansky, Hollaender, Adlam, Bolcom, LeFay and more!

