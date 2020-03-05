PHANTOM Star Howard McGillin Brings Broadway Cabaret To Helsinki Hudson

Broadway star Howard McGillin brings his "Never Been Younger" cabaret to Club Helsinki Hudson on Sunday, April 26, at 7pm, as part of the Helsinki on Broadway series presented by Showstoppers NY in association with Gary DiMauro. The two-time Tony Award nominee is best known for his record-setting run playing the title role in "The Phantom of the Opera."

McGillin has appeared extensively in leading roles on Broadway and London's West End in addition to appearances in film and television. McGillin originated the role of John Jasper in "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," for which he was nominated for a 1986 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. He earned a second Tony nomination in 1988 for his portrayal of Billy Crocker in the Broadway revival of Cole Porter's "Anything Goes."

McGillin's other leading roles on Broadway include "The Kiss Of The Spider Woman", "She Loves Me", "The Secret Garden," and "Sunday in the Park with George." On London's West End, McGillin starred in "Mack and Mabel" and in "Anything Goes." He was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for his New York theatrical debut in the New York Shakespeare Festival's production of "La Bohème" with Linda Ronstadt.

McGillin holds the record for the most performances by an actor in the title role of the musical "The Phantom of the Opera." Having joined the Broadway cast in 1999, he was part of the musical when it became the longest-running production in Broadway history on January 9, 2006, and on its twenty-first anniversary on January 26, 2009. McGillin played his last performance in the role on July 25, 2009, marking his 2,544th show.

McGillin has sung on concert stages around the world, from Carnegie Hall to the Kennedy Center to the Israel Philharmonic Hall in Tel Aviv. He has appeared in New York's famed Cafe Carlyle, 54 Below, Feinstein's at the Regency, and the Algonquin Hotel's Oak Room.

With his stunning baritone and wry wit, McGillin will be crooning tunes from Rodgers and Hart, Steven Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Lerner and Loewe, and Henry Mancini, while sharing personal anecdotes about his life onstage with leading ladies including Patti LuPone, Betty Buckley, Chita Rivera, Linda Ronstadt, and Charles Busch.





