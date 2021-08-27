Orfeh, Sarah Anne Fernandez, David Socolar and More Join Concert To Benefit The Actors Fund

Rising Talent Magazine is back for a second year with Concert #17 to Benefit The Actors Fund! The concert will be taking place throughout the day on Saturday, August 28th on Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram: http://Instagram.com/RisingTalentMag

ANNOUNCEMENT: This is Rising Talent Magazine's LAST monthly concert AUGUST 28TH 2021.

Ready for an all day Concert with Music and Performances from a line up of a variety of singers and performers?

NEW: Some performances will be PRE RECORDED and some performers will join Rising Talent Magazine's Instagram LIVE, throughout the day, for five to fifteen minutes to perform one song during their set time and answer a few questions.

All to come together and support The Actors Fund.

Throughout the day, during The Instagram Lives, there will be a Donate button at the bottom of the live video.

For the PRE RECORDED videos that talent have sent, that will be posted throughout the day, there will be a Donate Button for The Actors Fund attached to the video posts and the button will be available for 30 days after concert.

(Waitress National Tour)

@JackieBrubaker (LIVE) (1PM EST)

(Singer)

@Official.AlyssaKim (LIVE)

(Frozen National Tour)

@Eloise_Vaynshtok (LIVE) (2PM EST)

(Anastasia National Tour)

@SarahAnnee17 (LIVE) 3:30PM EST

(Wicked National Tour)

@DavidSocolar (LIVE) (4:15PM EST)

(Waitress National Tour)

@ElleGrace_SingDanceAct (LIVE) (5PM EST)

(Singer)

@JophielleLove (LIVE) (6PM EST)

(General Hospital ABC)

@Sway_Bhatia (LIVE) (7:30PM EST)

(Singer)

(Mighht Ducks Game Changers)

@OfficialWinterDonnelly (7:30PM EST)

(Frozen Broadway)

@Zoe_Alanah_Desmier (LIVE) (8PM EST)

(Singer)

Eva Carreon (LIVE) (8:30PM EST)

@CarreonKidsAventures

(Waitress National Tour)