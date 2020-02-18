One Week Left To Join The International Culture Lab's 2020 Coney Island Ritual Cabaret
ONE WEEK LEFT to submit your proposal to International Culture Lab to present an original performance piece between 5 and 15 minutes in length at the 2020 Coney Island Ritual Cabaret. Deadline for applications: Sunday March 1, 2020 with Performances, Fri-Sun, April 24-26, 2020.
Producers, NICK FRACARO and GABRIELE SCHAFER challenge actors, musicians, dancers, performers from the variety arts, and beyond to deconstruct and reinvent their particular art form - whatever it might be. The goal is TRANSFORMATION - of self, society, politics, or anything. The Ritual Cabaret has - for half a decade - set out to invent a new genre by re-inventing those in our present psyche.
The history of the Festival is informed by dancer/choreographer Tatsumi Hijikata who originated butoh in 1950's in an effort to defy and subvert authority, including conventional notions of dance, thereby seeking transformation - on the personal, societal and political level. It is no coincidence that this is around the time of the legendary Off-Off Broadway Movement in NYC.
DOWNLOAD THE APPLICATION: AS PDF or AS WORD DOCUMENT
For questions, please contact us at festival@intlculturelab.org.