Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Metropolitan Zoom Presents FAITH AMOUR - Live From Home, June 26

This production will spotlight songs from the new album out of the Great American Songbook and beyond.

Jun. 14, 2021  

Metropolitan Zoom Presents FAITH AMOUR - Live From Home, June 26

MetropolitanZoom presents FAITH AMOUR - Live from Home in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Faith Amour brings you "Classics - Live from Home", a captivating, intimate take on her last club show before the world changed. Prepare for moments of connection, with stories and audience interaction, humour and fun.

Carefully curated with love, this production will spotlight songs from the new album out of the Great American Songbook and beyond, by the likes of Antonio Carlos Jobim, Edith Piaf, Gershwin, Loesser, Nat King Cole, Rodgers & Hart, and Irving Berlin. You'll leave with a smile on your face, and a song in your heart.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Morgan James
Morgan James
Nick Adams
Nick Adams
Ali Ewoldt
Ali Ewoldt

Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • La Obra De Ramón López Velarde Abrió Las Puertas De La Modernidad Literaria En México
  • La Compañía Nacional De Danza Reprograma La Gala De Ballet En El Palacio De Bellas Artes
  • El INBAL Se Suma A La Conmemoración Del Día Internacional De Los Archivos
  • Retratos Y Temas Religiosos, Legado Del Pintor José Salomé Pina