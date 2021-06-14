Metropolitan Zoom Presents FAITH AMOUR - Live From Home, June 26

MetropolitanZoom presents FAITH AMOUR - Live from Home in a live premium virtual venue experience, with full service, including pre-show entertainment and meet and greet at the end of the show.

Faith Amour brings you "Classics - Live from Home", a captivating, intimate take on her last club show before the world changed. Prepare for moments of connection, with stories and audience interaction, humour and fun.

Carefully curated with love, this production will spotlight songs from the new album out of the Great American Songbook and beyond, by the likes of Antonio Carlos Jobim, Edith Piaf, Gershwin, Loesser, Nat King Cole, Rodgers & Hart, and Irving Berlin. You'll leave with a smile on your face, and a song in your heart.