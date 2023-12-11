Norm Lewis, Richard Kind and Angel Desai to Join Jason Kravitz's OFF THE TOP

Jason Kravits, Norm Lewis, Richard Kind, and Angel Desai will join the benefit performance of Jason Kravits’ award-winning cabaret show OFF THE TOP for a hilarious night of music, comedy, improv and cabaret for a great cause.

Off The Top will be presented December 21, 2023 - 7:00 PM at Chelsea Table + Stage in the Hilton Fashion District Hotel, 152 W 26th St, New York, NY 10001.

TICKETS: bit.ly/OffTheTopDec21

“OFF the TOP!” The lights come up, the music starts, and Jason Kravits and guests walks on stage with… nothing: no script, songs, or story.

Over an exhilarating 75 minutes, Kravits and guests keep you on the edge of your seat with just a microphone, and a fishbowl filled with suggestion cards filled out by the audience just moments before. These suggestions (e.g., “words to live by,” “the last text you received,” “a place,” etc.) are all the fodder Jason and a fantastic band led by Phil Orr, needs to create an exhilarating life story in song, out of thin air, with every bit of it- including every lyric and melody- made up on the spot. Winner of the 2017 Bistro Award for Best Musical Comedy, “OFF the TOP!” has been performing to sold-out crowds for the last eight years from Edinburgh to Amsterdam to London to Los Angeles to Australia, as well as regularly in NYC at Birdland, Joe’s Pub, and Chelsea Table + Stage. Previous guest stars include F. Murray Abraham, Norm Lewis, Richard Kind, James Monroe Iglehart, Dan Finnerty, Christina Bianco, Barret Foa, Nicole Parker, and Nellie McKay.

ABOUT JASON: Kravits is a veteran actor, singer, and musician who has appeared in Award-winning television shows for over 30 years. From “The Practice” to “The Kominsky Method,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” to “Young Sheldon,” "Everybody Loves Raymond" to "The Undoing." He made his Broadway debut in 2003 in "Sly Fox" before going on to star in shows like “Relatively Speaking,” “The Golden Apple,” and the Tony Award-winning “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

ABOUT I AM ALS: Founded by ALS patient Brian Wallach and his wife, Sandra Abrevaya, I AM ALS is revolutionizing how we cure ALS by empowering and mobilizing patients, engaging with policy-makers and offering vital resources for people impacted by ALS. For more information: https://www.iamals.org/