Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Samantha Williams and More Set For Broadway Sings Beyoncé at (le) Poisson Rouge

The concert is on August 27 at 7:30pm.

Aug. 17, 2022  

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Samantha Williams and More Set For Broadway Sings Beyoncé at (le) Poisson Rouge

The acclaimed Broadway Sings tribute series has announced the lineup for its next concert experience, Broadway Sings Beyoncé. On August 27 at 7:30pm, a cast of Broadway stars including Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots) and Samantha Williams (Caroline, Or Change), will belt out original arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar Beyoncé, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at the downtown music venue (le) Poisson Rouge.

Also featured in the lineup are Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Valeska Cambron (Ragtime), Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton), Tim Ehrlich (Rent), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Judith Franklin (Tina), Mia Gerachis (Kinky Boots), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Misérables), Alia Hodge (Beautiful), Jade Jones (Beauty and the Beast), Corey Mach (Wicked), Kayla Pecchioni (Paradise Square), Mariand Torres (Hadestown) and Alexis Louise Young (Rent).

The concert will give tribute to the iconic songs from Beyoncé award-winning albums, including "Single Ladies", "Irreplaceable", "Love on Top", as well as hits from her renowned girl group, Destiny's Child. The music will be orchestrated and arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Broadway Sings Beyoncé is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Waitress, Kinky Boots). The Broadway Sings series, created in 2012, has honored artists such as Sara Bareilles, Lady Gaga, The Beatles, Rihanna, and Whitney Houston. More information, including their upcoming Mariah Sings Holiday Spectacular, can be found on their website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191791®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flpr.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. (le) Poisson Rouge is located at 158 Bleecker Street. Tickets are $50-$100. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.


