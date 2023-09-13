Nicole Frances Brings HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU KID to 54 Below

The performance is on October 10, 2023 at 7 PM.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review) Photo 1 Johnny Mathis: A Birthday Tribute (And Review)
A Video Roundup Celebrating The ASA's Gala Honoring Betty Buckley: NEW WAYS TO DREAM at Me Photo 2 A Video Library Of The Cast Of NEW WAYS TO DREAM
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Review: BENNETT AND BARTON SONG SALON At Pangea A Fun And Relaxing Open Mic Night Photo 4 Bennett And Barton Bring The Sweet To SONG SALON

Nicole Frances Brings HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU KID to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Ava Nicole Frances in Here’s Looking at You Kid on Oct. 10, 2023 at 7 PM, streaming live and in person. The two-time BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner, Songbook Ambassador, and NYU Tisch sophomore returns for her New York City solo concert debut. In the tradition of the great powerhouse divas before her, Liza, Chita, Judy, Barbra, Brandi and Ben (Platt), Ava will celebrate the universal link that binds all generations and humanity - the child inside.

Ava’s previous triumphant performances include NYC (Mutual Admiration with Charlo Crossley at 54 Below), London (Triple Threats at The Crazy Coqs), and California (West Coast solo debut at the historic Orinda Theatre). And now Ava honors the past, claims the present and heralds the future with the help of the songs and songwriters that gave her voice, among them Kander & Ebb, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, and Paul Simon - an inspired mix of Broadway, pop and standards. With Los Angeles-based musical director Michael Collum and trio, and directed by Frank Silletti, Here’s Looking at You Kid will be an event you will not want to miss!

Ava Nicole Frances in Here’s Looking at You Kid plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Oct.  10 at 7pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees), with Premium tickets available at $90 (100.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are available for $25 ($28 with fees). Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
 




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
The Green Room 42 Presents Candace Bushnell In TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS AND SEX IN THE C Photo
The Green Room 42 Presents Candace Bushnell In TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS AND SEX IN THE CITY This October

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – the intimate concert venue dubbed Broadway's “off-night hotspot” by The New York Times – will present New York icon Candace Bushnell in her new one-woman show “True Tales of Sex, Success and Sex in the City”.

2
David Sabella Returns To Pangea As Amanda Reckownwith, September 22 Photo
David Sabella Returns To Pangea As Amanda Reckownwith, September 22

New York’s Grand-Dam of Cabaret – Amanda Reckonwith – returns to Pangea on Saturday, September 22. 

3
Karen Mason to Present Encore Presentation of 30… AND COUNTING at Chelsea Table + S Photo
Karen Mason to Present Encore Presentation of 30… AND COUNTING at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present Broadway, recording and concert star Karen Mason in an encore presentation of her hit show “30… And Counting” on Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 PM.

4
Michael Mott & Friends Fourth Annual Holiday Show Returns To The Green Room 42 Photo
Michael Mott & Friends Fourth Annual Holiday Show Returns To The Green Room 42

NYC singer/ songwriter and composer/ lyricist, Michael Mott returns to The Green Room 42 in New York City on Saturday, December 2nd at 7 pm for his fourth annual Holiday show. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
CHICAGO

Recommended For You