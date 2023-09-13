Nicole Frances Brings HERE'S LOOKING AT YOU KID to 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Ava Nicole Frances in Here’s Looking at You Kid on Oct. 10, 2023 at 7 PM, streaming live and in person. The two-time BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner, Songbook Ambassador, and NYU Tisch sophomore returns for her New York City solo concert debut. In the tradition of the great powerhouse divas before her, Liza, Chita, Judy, Barbra, Brandi and Ben (Platt), Ava will celebrate the universal link that binds all generations and humanity - the child inside.

Ava’s previous triumphant performances include NYC (Mutual Admiration with Charlo Crossley at 54 Below), London (Triple Threats at The Crazy Coqs), and California (West Coast solo debut at the historic Orinda Theatre). And now Ava honors the past, claims the present and heralds the future with the help of the songs and songwriters that gave her voice, among them Kander & Ebb, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, and Paul Simon - an inspired mix of Broadway, pop and standards. With Los Angeles-based musical director Michael Collum and trio, and directed by Frank Silletti, Here’s Looking at You Kid will be an event you will not want to miss!

Ava Nicole Frances in Here’s Looking at You Kid plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Oct. 10 at 7pm. There is a $45-$55 cover charge ($51-$62 with fees), with Premium tickets available at $90 (100.50 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are available for $25 ($28 with fees). Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

