Next NEW VOICES Concert Features Kyle Puccia And Kalani Queypo

Allen and Gray's digital New Voices Concert series comes back to their Facebook page this Monday (September 28th) and will feature the writers of the new musical, Missing Peace, Kalani Queypo and Kyle Puccia.

"We're resolved to lift up the marginalized storyteller by bringing their work to a diverse and new audience", says the concert's co-creator Richard Allen. "we're committed to doing that through making these stories accessible to all audiences, beyond the guidelines of the stage."

Allen and Gray uphold that promise in amplifying Kalani Queypo, an indigenous writer who's recent screenplay, Ancestors Eyes, was created and screened at nearly 40 festivals, winning 14 awards including the Rhode Island International Film Festival's Directorial Discovery Award. Kalani partners up with Kyle Puccia to write their first musical together, Missing Peace; a musical about a boy named Chase, who wakes up from a coma and can't remember his past. Much to his family's surprise, he is happy and carefree... until the dark memories flood back like quick cuts of a movie trailer that just don't add up. With his history to contend with, Chase may never be able to overcome the staggering mountain of regret for a sky full of music and second chances.

The Allen and Gray New Voices Concert is on Monday, September 28th, at 8pm(ET). The concert is hosted by Allen and Gray Musical Festival producer Sierra Provencal. The New Voices Concert can be viewed live at https://www.facebook.com/AllenGrayMusicals

Kyle Puccia is a Platinum selling songwriter, composer and musician. His co-write, "Kids In Love", debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Kyle earned a Swedish Grammy nomination in 2018 and his songs have charted on Billboard's Top 40 Hot Dance Club Play & Top 10 UK Commercial Pop Charts. Kyle has composed dozens of scores for Microsoft and T-Mobile commercials and he's garnered song placements on such TV shows/films/brands as HBO, World Of Dance, Pretty Little Liars, Legacies, The Titan Games, Love Island, Siesta Key, The Vineyard and Naomi & Ely's No Kiss List. He's music-directed and/or created vocal arrangements for TV's Lucifer (Netflix), LA workshop productions for Rock Of Ages and Romy & Michele's High School Reunion, The Musical.⠀

Kalani Queypo is a multi-disciplinary artist who grew up in Hawaii, studied in New York City, and is currently based in Los Angeles.

For his winning screenplay, the SCIC Creative Spirit Contest awarded Kalani $10,000 to produce and direct his short film. Ancestor Eyes went on to play at nearly 40 festivals and won 14 awards including the Rhode Island International Film Festival's Directorial Discovery Award.

In 2019, Kalani entered into the world of Musical Theater with his new script, Missing Peace, which has enjoyed two developmental workshops with Native Voices at the Autry and is the recipient of the 2020 Rhinebeck Writer's Residency. In a few weeks, Missing Peace will have a song featured in Broadway for Biden: In Our America: A Concert for the Soul of the Nation.

As an actor, Kalani can be seen in the Oscar-nominated, Terrence Malick film, The New World, Steven Spielberg's Emmy winning Into the West and Slow West (Sundance GRAND JURY PRIZE). Television credits include Jamestown, Fear the Walking Dead, Hawaii Five-0, Nurse Jackie, Mad Men, and Bones. Most recently, Kalani has signed on to star in the new CBC series, Trickster, slated to premiere in the Fall 2020 lineup.

Allen and Gray are award winning musical theater writers with a bent on social justice and reform. With a penchant for historical accuracy, they created FREEDOM RIDERS: The Civil Rights Musical about the 1961 freedom rides, BAYARD: A New Musical about Bayard Rustin's creation of the 1963 March on Washington, and WALT AND ROY about Walt and Roy Disney's startup of the Disney empire in the 1920's - 30's. Their newest musical LEGENDARY is an original story dealing with the silencing women face in the music industry.

