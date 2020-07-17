New York City Drag Star Strawberry Fields Brings THE STRAWBERRY SOCIAL To Digital PrideFest

Strawberry Fields will be making her Digital PrideFest debut on July 19th, 2020 in her first ever online exclusive, all live singing cabaret, The Strawberry Social. The winner of The Metropolitan Room's 2015 New York's Next Top Drag Queen competition, a top five finalist in season 6 of So You Think You Can Drag, a featured performer at the 2019 Austin International Drag Festival, the Thanksgiving night entertainment for the first ever LuminoCity Festival in 2019 and the hostess of her own popular interview series, Backstage 'Berry, Strawberry is making her first foray into the world of digital entertainment. The Strawberry Social is a musical journey featuring an all-live singing collection of showtunes, standards and Disney favorites, as Strawberry will bring her song book directly from the clubs and cabarets of the Big Apple live right into her fans' living rooms!

"While the last several months have been challenging for us all, the show must go on! I am so excited to present The Strawberry Social as a part of Digital PrideFest! To be a part of such an amazing slate of performers include RuPaul's Drag Race stars, drag legends and up and coming talents is quite the honor for me. I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring this show to the stage digitally during these difficult times and I cannot wait to share it with my fans, friends and family this Sunday!" Strawberry Fields said.

The Strawberry Social takes place live at 6pm EDT on Sunday July 19th, 2020.

Tickets are $10 and are available at www.strawberryshow.com

