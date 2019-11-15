New Tickets Just Released For Marieann Meringolo's IN THE SPIRIT at Feinstein's/54 Below

New tickets have been released for this sure to sell out Annual Holiday Show "In The Spirit!," on Friday, December 6th at Feinstein's/54 Below 9:30PM! (Doors open at 8:45 pm) Tickets are $35.00 - $75.00.

LINK: https://54below.com/events/marieann-meringolo-2019/

Musical Director, Doyle Newmyer, Josh Marcum on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Songstress, Marieann Meringolo, an award-winning vocalist, brings her critically acclaimed annual holiday show " In The Spirit" back to Feinstein's/54 Below! This annual holiday tradition celebration is not to be missed, and it's sure to put you "In The Spirit" this holiday season! Expect classic holiday songs, sung in a way that'll make you feel you're hearing them for the first time, as well as original holiday songs that you could swear were already holiday classics!

Visit www.MarieannMeringolo.com for additional performance information





