New Musical HIDE AND SEEK Concert Announced At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present a second encore concert of the new musical Hide and Seek, written by and starring seventeen-year old Danny Feldman. This second encore follows two previous sold out concerts of Feldman's autobiographical musical at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Hide and Seek tells the story of Andrew, a high school student who has recently realized he is gay. As he comes to terms with his newfound sexuality, he finds himself struggling to navigate his way through his relationship with friends, a former girlfriend, his new boyfriend, and his family. As he attempts to find his true self, he learns more about living life authentically.

Mr. Feldman leads the cast as Andrew, who stars alongside Justin Albinder (Jersey Boys) Brian Flores (Head Over Heels) Elisa Galindez (West Side Story) Celeste Hudson (Pipeline Theatre Company's Beardo) Danté Jeanfelix (Pipeline Theatre Company's Playing Hot) Jenn Maurer (Elf) Monet Sabel (Barrow Street Theater's Sweeney Todd) Analise Scarpaci (A Christmas Story, Matilda) Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon) Noa Solario (Gettin' the Band Back Together) and Ari Wilford (Once)

The evening will be produced, directed, and music directed by Ben Caplan.

Hide and Seek plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday, May 31st, 2019, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





