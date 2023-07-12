Nathan Madden and Brenna Yeary to Present SUMMER SIZZLE! NYC Debut at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Nathan Maddenand Brenna Yeary in the New York debut of their show “Summer Sizzle!” with two performances on Saturday, August 12 and Monday, August 14, both at 7:00 PM. After selling out venues around the country, TV and Broadway’s Nathan Madden (An American in Paris; Hello, Dolly!; Chicago) and songstress Brenna Yeary come to New York turn up the heat with Broadway favorites, classics from the American Songbook, and some smoking surprises you won’t want to miss. The evening features music director Eric Leach.

Nathan Madden, who has starred on Amazon Prime’s “Hunters,” ABC’s “General hospital” and recently appeared on Hulu’s “Welcome to Chippendales,” received his BFA from the Juilliard School and has taught and performed worldwide. He graced the stages of countless theaters during two seasons with Ballet Jazz Montreal, touring with Twyla Tharp’s Come Fly Away, and guesting with Lar Lubovitch Dance. Nathan started his Broadway journey with Chicago, became an original cast member of Christopher Wheeldon’s An American In Paris, and covered two leading roles in the revival of Hello, Dolly! As a choreographer, he was awarded the Héctor Zaraspe Prize for exemplary movement, was a finalist for the Capezio ACE Awards, and has had his workplace in The National Society of Arts and Letters competition. He is currently designing and creating fountain choreography worldwide with Water Entertainment Technologies.

Brenna Yeary is an actor, singer, director, and educator based in California. She has studied with Douglas Davidson (The Shakespeare Forum), Claire Warden (The Shakespeare Forum), Andrew Borthwick-Leslie (The Humanist Project), Dianna Shoenborn (The Linklater Center), as well as intensives with the Feldenkrais Institute in NYC and The Central School of Speech and Drama in London. She apprenticed at Flat Rock Playhouse and considered it her artistic home away from home.

Nathan Madden and Brenna Yeary will perform “Summer Sizzle!” on Saturday, August 12 and Monday, August 14, both at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by The New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

