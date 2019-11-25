Nadine Sutherland, Julien Believe to Headline Thanksgiving Weekend Events at New Vibe Lounge

Jamaican reggae songstress Nadine Sutherland and Bahamian 'Music Ambassador' Julien Believe will headline a Caribbean Thanksgiving weekend entertainment lineup at the New Vibe Lounge in Rockville Centre, Long Island starting this Friday November 29.

Sutherland and Believe will join renowned Jamaican musician and songwriter Derrick Barnett and his Statement band for Black Friday Live, a live music concert on Thanksgiving Friday starting at 7pm.

Then on Thanksgiving Saturday November 30, popular Trinidadian born disc jockey DJ Rayvon of Culture Blend fame will be the special guest dj for Dancehall Soca Saturday, a dance party set to begin at 10pm.

Both events are part of The New Vibe Lounge's 'November to Remember' holiday promotions which will continue through the Christmas and New Year's holidays to follow.

In a career spanning some four decades, Nadine Sutherland has risen to become one of Jamaica and the Caribbean's most iconic reggae and dancehall stars.

At the tender age of 11, she won Jamaica's premier talent competition, The Tastee Talent Contest and would go on to become the first ever artist signed by reggae legend Bob Marley to his new Tuff Gong recording label some months later. In subsequent years, she has toured the world and collaborated onstage and off with some of the biggest names in reggae music including Rita Marley, Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, Buju Banton and Spragga Benz. Her chart topping hits include Action, Babyface and Call My Name.

Bahamian born Julien Believe is one of the fastest rising Caribbean musical stars of his generation. His eclectic mix of island infused pop landed him the Bahamian Icon Award for "Most Popular Song" for his viral hit The Caribbean Slide in 2014. In 2015, Believe performed at the Miss World competition in Sanya, China and was nominated for the Cacique Award for "Song of the Year 2015. " His early career success has already lead him to a collaboration with nine-time Grammy Award winner John Legend on the hit song, Winner.

Rayvon Daniel, aka DJ Rayvon is founder and primary selector of the immensely popular Culture Blend Sound System which he founded in La Brea, Trinidad some two decades ago.

During that time, the Culture Blend music platform has established a solid reputation for presenting the best music from the Caribbean region. While their sound is primarily reggae based, they also bring soca, chutney, zouk and African jams to their parties and events. Over the years Rayvon and Culture Blend have played in St. Kitts, St. Vincent, Jamaica, San Diego and Washington DC, among other locations.

According to David Heron, CEO of Sure Thing PR, who is collaborating with the Vibe Lounge on this weekend's events, "While Nadine Sutherland has performed at The Vibe before, both Julien Believe and DJ Rayvon will be making their Vibe lounge debuts. So this will be a truly special Caribbean Thanksgiving weekend with Nadine ( Jamaica), Rayvon ( Trinidad) and Julien (the Bahamas) representing a pan Caribbean vibe that will give fans a holiday to remember . It will be something truly special."

Tickets for Black Friday Live featuring Sutherland, Believe and Derrick Barnett and The Statement Band are $15 online at newvibelounge.com/tickets and $20 at the venue on show night. There will be a Happy Hour from 4pm to 6pm with free admission, drink specials and free hors d'oeuvres courtesy of Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant.

Admission to Dancehall Soca Saturday with DJ Rayvon is free before 10pm and $10 at the door thereafter.

For further information go to www.thenewvibelounge.com or call 424 256 6574.





