NOW AND THEN: CURRENT & FORMER BROADWAY KIDS TAKE THE STAGE! to be Presented at Feinstein's/54 Below in March

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Growing Up Broadway in Now and Then: Current & Former Broadway Kids Take the Stage! on Sunday, March 15TH, 2020 at 9:30 PM.

After a three sold out editions, Broadway kids of the past and present join together again for the fourth time for this special one-night event as they sing together through songs by some of your favorite Broadway composer from the past and the present! This is a concert that any Broadway fan, young or young at heart, can't miss!

Produced by former Broadway "kid", Dara Paige Bloomfield and hosting & musical director dad to a current Broadway kid, David John Madore.

This all-star cast includes:

· Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime)

· Alex Bradley (The Sound of Music National Tour)

· Aubin Bradley (Les Misérables National Tour)

· Catherine Ashmore Bradley (Harry Potter & the Cursed Child)

· Will Coombs (Matilda National Tour, A Bronx Tale, Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, The Ferryman)

· Elsa Dees (Les Misérables National Tour)

· Katherine Leigh Doherty (Mary Poppins, A Little Night Music)

· Winter Donnelley (Frozen, Our Dear Dead Druglord)

· Bret Fox (A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden, The Full Monty National Tour)

· Ellis Gage (James & the Giant Peach at the Goodspeed Opera House)

· Gabby Gutierrez (Matilda National Tour, School of Rock)

· Kaylin Hedges (Annie at the Hollywood Bowl)

· Gabby Gutierrez (Matilda National Tour, School of Rock)

· Melody Hollis (White Christmas)

· Annabelle Kempf (Billy Elliot)

· Emily Klein (Parade, The Sound of Music National Tour)

· Cassidy Ladden (Annie, Annie Get Your Gun)

· Joey LaVacro (13, Jersey Boys)

· Eliza Holland Madore (Once, Matilda)

· Bella May Mordus (The Ferryman)

· Jaclyn Neidenthal (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang)

· Evan Jay Newman (Les Misérables, Capeman, A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden)

· Kara Oates (Billy Elliot, Mary Poppins)

· Olivia Oguma (A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden, Les Misérables National Tour)

· Nirvaan Pal (School of Rock)

· Hayley Podschun (The Sound of Music, Hairspray, Sunday in the Park with George, Pal Joey, Anything Goes, Chaplin, Something Rotten, Hello, Dolly!, Wicked National Tour)

· Molly Richardson (Matilda National Tour)

· Amanda Swickle (Annie National Tour)

· Addison Valentino (Anastasia National Tour)

· Eric Walker, Jr. (Kinky Boots)

· Brynn Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, In My Life, 13, Bye Bye Birdie, SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory National Tour)

Growing Up Broadway presents Now and Then: Current and Former Broadway Kids Take the Stage! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at 9:30 PM. There is a $30-$70 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT GROWING UP BROADWAY

"Growing Up Broadway" started was started in 2017 by Dara Paige Bloomfield, a former Broadway kid herself who was in the original Broadway production of Ragtime as "The Little Girl".

What was conceived as a one-off concert at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, has grown into three separate concert series: "Back to Before: Former Broadway Kids Return to the Stage", "Now and Then: Current & Former Broadway Kids Take the Stage", and "Switched: Current and Former Broadway Kids Trade Places!"

Aside from the shows, it has also grown in to a community of current Broadway kids and former Broadway kids who all understand what's like to balance school, home work, and just being a regular kid with regular kid problems, all while doing 8 shows a week on some of the world's biggest stages! For more information, go to www.growingupbroadway.com and make sure to follow @growingupbroadway on Instagram for all the latest shows!





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You