NCO Creations Presents BOY BYE Cabaret Livestream

NCO Creations welcomes back BOY BYE via YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM on Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 8pm ET / 5pm PT! Make food, cuddle up and celebrate being together while watching these women put on a show, honey! RSVP at ncocreations.com/bb2

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Southern Fried Queer Pride & Breakout Youth New Orleans.

Performances by Lucy Werner, Emily Nash, Michelle Bouey Lauren Louis, Carley Nunn, Phylicia Pearl, Camille Trust, and more! The show is curated by Nathan Cohen & Chet Norment. Music directed and accompanied by Lisa Sedares and strings by Anthony Fuscaldo.

Check our BOY BYE premiere here!

NCo Creations is a nonprofit dedicated to educate through spotlighting contemporary cultural issues through a combination of music, film, dance, and theatre. NCo Creations EDU is an extension that provides experiences to students of all ages in the performance art space. Students will be exposed to various forms of performance art to inform, empower & create connection within our communities.

You can make a donation at ncocreations.com/donate

