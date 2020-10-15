Musicalfare Theatre Presents Three Live Streams in November

Since April, MusicalFare Theatre has presented Live Streaming Cabarets.

Since April, MusicalFare Theatre has presented Live Streaming Cabarets. Collectively, those cabarets have had thousands of people watching from home - not just from from WNY, but from all over the country and the world! MusicalFare Theatre is on the web at www.musicalfare.com.

THE COLLEEN WILLIAMS QUARTET

Friday, November 6th at 7:30pm

TICKET PRICE: $10 (+$3 facility fee)

OPTIONS TO WATCH: Purchase enables you to watch the event as a Live Stream on November 6th at 7:30pm -OR- as a recording anytime up through Friday, November 20th in case you're unavailable on Live Stream night! (Link: https://www.musicalfare.com )

Colleen Williams has been one of the area's most prominent jazz vocalists. She has been featured with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra as well as the Virginia Symphony in tribute shows to Benny Goodman, Artie Shaw, George Gershwin, and The American Songbook. With The Bobby Jones Trio, she has performed countless concerts and club dates, and in 2003, Bobby Jones and Colleen produced a second album, CW as a followed up to their first collaboration in 1998, TORCHED.

Williams will be joined by jazz pianist Bobby Jones, plus Jerry Livingston and Preston Brown.

BONUS - Sign in early (7:15pm) to see JazzBuffalo's Tony Zambito interview with Colleen Williams! It's a great way to get to know the artist you're about to see perform!

AN EVENING WITH BROADWAY'S

Thursday, November 12th at 7:30pm

TICKET PRICE: $15 (+$3 facility fee)

OPTIONS TO WATCH: Purchase enables you to watch the event as a Live Stream on November 12th at 7:30pm -OR- as a recording anytime up through Monday, November 30th in case you're unavailable on Live Stream night! (Link: https://www.musicalfare.com )



Broadway actor Zachary Noah Piser (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, WICKED, SWEENEY TODD) and music director Adam Rothenberg (COMPANY, MISS SAIGON) come to the Premier Cabaret for a Live Stream evening of songs from some of Broadway's greatest shows, including WEST SIDE STORY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and SWEENEY TODD! The evening will also feature an opening act by Buffalo's own Karen Harty and the MusicalFare debut of young artist Talia Mobley.

SARANAIDE: SO BRASIL BOSSA NOVA

Friday, November 20th at 7:30pm

TICKET PRICE: $10 (+$3 facility fee)

OPTIONS TO WATCH: Purchase enables you to watch the event as a Live Stream on November 20th at 7:30pm -OR- as a recording anytime up through Friday, December 4th in case you're unavailable on Live Stream night!

(Link: https://www.musicalfare.com )

Saranaide is an accomplished vocalist, songwriter, and musician based out of Buffalo, NY. With parents from Panama and Puerto Rico, Saranaide has dipped into her DNA to embrace and celebrate the pulses and sounds of Latin America; exploding on the Buffalo Jazz Scene with new vigor. Inspired by the legends of soul and jazz riding on the rhythms of the world, Saranaide's unique sound is sweet honey dripping over a spicy stew.

BONUS - Sign in early (7:15pm) to see JazzBuffalo's Tony Zambito interview with Saranaide! It's a great way to get to know the artist you're about to see perform!

