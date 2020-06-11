Musical Theatre Factory Presents AriDy Nox & Brandon Webster's THE FARI CHRONICLES: A METROPOLIS STORY

Musical Theatre Factory Tune In Tuesdays continues on June 16nd with The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story. Created by AriDy Nox & Brandon Webster, The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story is a riveting evening featuring songs and scenes from the genre-bending score and time-twisting book of this brand new dystopian musical - It is the night before the Apocalypse and Fari, an Android-Unit turned space-time-continuum anarchist is at the center of the devastation. The Fari Chronicles is a concert rendition of the First Act of the afrofuturist musical Metropolis.

MTF will stream the concert as a YouTube Premiere at 8PM EST on June 16, 2020. In addition, AriDy and Brandon will host a live pre- and post- show party on MTF's instagram account. Starting at 7:50 AriDy and Brandon will go live to welcome viewers and host a short pre-show. When the concert video ends at approximately 8:45pm, AriDy and Brandon will host a post-show conversation back on Instagram.

Mei Ann Teo (Producing Artistic Director) at MTF say, "'We are gonna build something better' - these are prophetic lyrics from Metropolis, AriDy and Brandon's brilliant musical. These words resound powerfully today as protestors around the world gather to protest police brutality against black people, bringing us hope and purpose in these troubled times."

AriDy Nox & Brandon Webster say, "This moment is unnerving because in Metropolis we set out to tell this story of a civilization that was falling apart. And we watch our main characters all deal with the end of the world really really poorly, we watch this collapse that is mishandled every step of the way. But then a new world is built from the ashes and the new society has to fight to find new less destructive ways forward by breaking the patterns of the old world. We have been really in awe, in the middle of a pandemic & the marches & the protests to defund the police and the calls to create community-centered health and public safety programs, to be living a collapse and be living a rebirth, and to really know what both of those things feel like in our bodies. Writing this show was almost a rehearsal for living in this moment, and living in this moment is further informing the show. The people of Metropolis are willing to bend their unjust world until it breaks with a promise to build something better from the rubble, and radical changemakers everywhere are committed to doing the same right now in America. "

Link to the The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story Facebook event can be found here.

Viewers wishing to participate in the pre- and post- show experience can follow @MTFmusicals on Instagram.

MTF's TUNE IN series will continue with rebroadcasts of the following concerts, all filmed live at Joe's Pub. All streams will begin at 8PM EST with the live pre-show beginning at 7:50PM:

June 30, Diana Oh presents Diana Oh in Concert

July 14, 2020: Cheeyang Ng presents Who is Cheeyang Ng?

And more to come! Links to all forthcoming events will be continually updated on MTF's Facebook Page.

Photo Credit: Jon Burklund

