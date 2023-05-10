Musical Theater Songwriting Students To Showcase Work At Joe's Pub

Since the creation of the New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting Program (MTS) in 2018, Anna K. Jacobs has been its director, creating the curriculum from scratch, bringing world renowned Broadway professionals into classes, and teaching extraordinary NYYS students the craft of songwriting. Now, as the students gear up for their final performance of the year at Joe's Pub, Anna will be taking her final bow.



On Wednesday, May 17th at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater at 7pm, a live audience will have the unique chance to listen to songs written, composed, and arranged by the 2023 New York Youth Symphony's MTS cohort. The cohort will be joined on stage by performers from The Harlem School of the Arts, Molloy/CAP21 and special guest, Jennifer Blood, who was most recently in the company of Girl from the North Country on Broadway. There will also be a professional band, featuring MD/pianist Jeremy Robin Lyons, guitarist Craig Magnano, bassist Irio O'Farrill, and drummer Mariana Ramirez, and NYYS violinist Zoe Buff.



"When we started the Musical Theater Songwriting Program, we were so lucky to find Anna to bring it to life," explained Shauna Quill, Executive Director of New York Youth Symphony. "The impact and strides she has made with this program in five years are absolutely mind-blowing. She will be truly missed, but we are excited for the wonderful developments in her career and can't wait to see them come to fruition. I know that the students and performers at Joe's Pub will sing their hearts out in tribute to her."



The New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Songwriting Program is specially designed to lead students between the ages of 12 to 22 through a range of musical theater songwriting processes.



"These showcases are a thrilling culmination of all the hard work our students put in over the course of a season," explained Ms. Jacobs, "and this year's showcase will be especially meaningful for me, as it's my last. But I can assure you that with the amount of talent and tenacity these students have, I will definitely be seeing them around the theater community and beyond. Throw in some phenomenal performances by Jennifer Blood and musical theater students from HSA and Molloy/CAP21, and this night will be one for the books."



Tickets for the showcase are available at Click Here.